State of Vandenberg address given during luncheon at Vandenberg Space Force Base

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. - Colonel Robert Long reflected on 2021 accomplishments and previewed what to expect from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in 2022.

“There is no shortage of future missions coming our way and in the industry in general. If you’re familiar with the space industry right now, it’s a booming time in the space industry so we expect to see some of that to come here to Vandenberg as well" said Colonel Robert Long.

Some of 2021 accomplishments discussed were Vandenberg's 2000th launch and the base's first planetary defense mission.

A topic of concern during the presentation was affordable housing and the growing population.

“I’ve talked to many of you about housing in the local area. We all I think recognize that there is a housing shortage" said Colonel Long.

Vandenberg is asking neighboring cities, Lompoc and Santa Maria, for help with housing.

“We truly understand that we’re partners, that it’s their families we support in education and in housing" said Mayor of Lompoc, Jenelle Osborne.