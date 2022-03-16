Strauss Wind Project to receive more deliveries Thursday, Friday

LOMPOC, Calif. – Two more deliveries to the Strauss Wind Project renewable energy site near Lompoc and the Vandenberg Space Force Base are scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

Some towers will be making their way through Lompoc on Thursday, with sets of blades following suit on Friday, according to project officials.

Lompoc residents can expect traffic delays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday due to the deliveries.