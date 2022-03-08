Southbound bridge on State Route 135 in Los Alamos to be demolished March 15

LOS ALAMOS, Calif. – The southbound bridge near the interchange of State Route 135 and Highway 101 will be demolished on Tuesday, March 15 as part of a larger project to reconstruct the bridges along the roadway.

The construction work will result in a day-long closure between Bell/Main Street and San Antonio Boulevard beginning March 15 at 7 a.m. through March 16 at 7 a.m., according to CalTrans District 5 spokesman Jim Shivers.

Access to the southbound Highway 101 on and off-ramps will remain open, and the northbound ramps at State Route 135 will stay open for travelers to the Skyview Hotel and Peppertree Lane, Shivers said.

A temporary shuttle service will be available to transport residents near the Los Alamos Rancho Mobile Home Park and the Los Alamos Senior Center, he added.

Additionally, travelers going south on Highway 101 will encounter a traffic switch onto a new bridge in the center median starting Friday morning.

The traffic switch will stay implemented for four months while construction proceeds on new lanes, Shivers said.

Shivers also noted that the project will include periodic full overnight closures of State Route 135 for bridge demolition and the installation of girders over the next few months.

However, traffic delays are not expected to last more than 15 minutes.