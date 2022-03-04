Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Two pedestrians transported to hospital after being hit by a car

Santa Maria Fire Department

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Two pedestrians were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center with minor injuries after being struck by a car in Santa Maria Friday afternoon, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The incident occurred at roughly 3 p.m. on Friday at Stowell Road and Blosser Road when a vehicle hit an adult woman and a juvenile, according to the police department.

The vehicle that hit the pedestrians was driving roughly 5-10 miles per hour at the time of the accident, and remained on the scene afterward, the department said.

The cause of the accident remained under investigation.

Jade Martinez-Pogue

