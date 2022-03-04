Righetti High School hosts retirement party for employee after 50 years of service

ORCUTT, Calif. - Former employee, Rosie Gauna, was celebrated at Righetti High School after working there for 50 years.

“I’ve loved working here and the time went so quickly. You can’t believe how quickly it went for me because I loved being there.” said Rosie.

The retirement party was held in the school's cafeteria with food provided by Righetti FFA and desserts provided by the school's culinary class.

The celebration also included live music by the Righetti Jazz Band and a dance performance from Ballet Folklórico.

Rosie was described as caring and hardworking by family, friends, and coworkers.

She worked in the classroom with monolingual students for 39 years before moving into the administration office.

Rosie was presented with a plaque, thanking her for her service, that will be hung on Righetti's campus in her honor.