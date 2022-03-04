Alleged road rage incident on Highway 101 ends with shooting, transport to hospital

LOS ALAMOS, Calif. – A call to the California Highway Patrol for a road range incident on Highway 101 in Los Alamos late Thursday night led to a shooting and four arrests, according to the CHP.

Santa Maria CHP received a report of a road rage incident on Highway 101 in Los Alamos at 10:41 p.m., and minutes later received a report that a person had been injured in a highway shooting, according to the CHP.

The victim was reportedly shot in the shoulder and transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, where they were treated and released, the CHP said.

The victim was a Los Alamos resident.

Around 11:30 p.m., the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office located the suspect vehicle and arrested four Lompoc residents, according to the CHP.

The incident remained under investigation by the CHP.