Rainy weather expected in Lompoc

LOMPOC, Calif. - Rain is being expected by locals in Lompoc on Thursday evening.

Locals are hoping this much needed rain will help out local agriculture.

“I’m just happy to see the clouds. It looks good. I just want the downfall.” said local, Darel Matthews.

Darel credit Lompoc's western location to the stormy weather.

Strong winds, cold temperatures, and sprinkling are to be expected for the evening.

Katie Graybil was visiting Lompoc and said she would prefer it not to rain because she has to drive back to Santa Barbara.