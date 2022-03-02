Scheduled launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base postponed due to heightened tensions

VANDENBERG, Calif. – A Minuteman III ballistic missile launch that was set to occur at Vandenberg Space Force Base this week was postponed on Wednesday to demonstrate that the U.S. Air Force is not engaging in any actions that could be misconstrued.

"In an effort to demonstrate that we have no intention in engaging in any actions that could be misunderstood or misconstrued, a regularly scheduled operational test launch of a Minuteman III ICBM from Vandenberg Space Force Base was postponed," Rose Riley, deputy chief of media operations for the Air Force, confirmed to News Channel 3-12.

The Air Force will continue its periodic, planned testing in the future, and "remain confident in our posture and our ability to defend" the homeland and its allies, Riley said.

The postponement comes a week into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and amid heightened tensions across the globe.