New Batman film draws large crowds to Santa Maria Town Center Mall

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - 'The Batman', the latest superhero release from DC Films, is set to premiere on March 2nd at 7p.m. with a nearly sold out screening at the Regal Edwards Santa Maria & RPX theatre.

The Santa Maria Town Center Mall expects large crowds to last throughout the opening weekend.

DC Films has faithful followers who will want to see it first.

This film release comes at time where the Santa Maria Town Center Mall is making efforts to bring people into the center.

This year, the mall will be revamping their children's programs by hosting free family-friendly events monthly.

With recently lifted COVID restrictions, the Town Center Mall is excited to create indoor activities for the community that are free of charge.

There will be a Star Wars Show on March 2nd at 6pm in the Upper Regal Mezzanine Court with character meet and greets, lightsabers, and more.

For information and updates on future activities coming to the Santa Maria Town Center Mall, click here.