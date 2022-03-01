New Orcutt fire station project to be discussed at community meeting

Plans for a third Orcutt fire station are underway.

The proposal site for Fire Station 25 is the 4.6 acres west of Brookside Avenue and north of Union Valley Parkway.

Santa Barbara County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig and Santa Barbara County 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson will host an open forum at Foster Road Church of Christ on March 1 at 6:00p.m..

"It just opens the door for more development” said Gary Wulfing, who lives near the project site.

He enjoys the view, the open space and not having through traffic.