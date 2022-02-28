Lompoc FD adds second-ever female battalion chief

LOMPOC, Calif. - The Lompoc Fire Department has welcomed the second-ever female battalion chief in LFD history.

Battalion Chief Carol Brown receiving her badge during a ceremony Monday morning. Her appointment to the position comes after Lompoc hired its first female fire chief in department history, Alicia Welch, in 2021.

Brown has more than 30 years of professional firefighting experience, most recently serving as a shift battalion chief with Boulder Fire-Rescue in Boulder, Colorado.