California Highway Patrol Officer used his car to stop wrong-way DUI driver near Santa Maria Friday night

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- A California Highway Patrol Officer intentionally rammed the rear of a vehicle to stop a wrong-way driver on northbound Highway 101 early Friday morning, according to the CHP.

Just before 4 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, CHP Officer Leal was working a construction zone enhanced enforcement program on northbound Highway 101, north of Tajiguas Landfill Road, according to Jonathan Gutierrez, CHP spokesman.

Leal was monitoring the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office radio and was alerted that a wrong-way driver was approaching his location.

"Utilizing the Patrol vehicle’s emergency lights and siren, Officer Leal started a traffic break northbound from the construction zone," said Gutierrez. "As the wrong-way vehicle approached the patrol vehicle it was obvious the vehicle was not going to stop."

Leal forcibly stopped the vehicle by "intentionally ramming" the left rear of the car with the left front of his patrol vehicle, Gutierrez said.

Leal detained the driver, who was later arrested for driving under the influence, he added.