Space X launch set for Friday morning at Vandenberg Space Force Base

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. - A planned Space X launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base is scheduled for 9:12 a.m. Friday.

The Falcon 9 rocket will be carrying a payload of 50 Starlink Satellites, which help provide internet to part of the world without it. The rocket booster will return to earth and attempt to land on a drone ship in the Pacific Ocean. Those boosters can be reused for future launches.

Space X conducted a similar launch Monday from Florida. If Friday's launch from the Central Coast is delayed for any reason, another launch window opens Saturday at 8:50 a.m.