Santa Maria Band of Brothers kicks off their softball season at Hagerman Sports Complex

By: Evan Vega, News Channel 3-12

SANTA MARIA, CA - A group of central coast veterans known as ‘Band of Brothers’ gathered at Hagerman Sports Complex to play softball and honor veterans with an opening ceremony.

The group of veterans began their ceremony by singing the National Anthem together a capella and folded a flag in honor of a teammate, Ronnie Baker, who passed away last October.

Founder and President, Steve Baird, hopes to unite the veteran community with activities like softball and bowling.

"It’s just a relief. A way to check in with one another, look each other in the eyes and combat the suicide rate we found ourselves in," said Steve Baird.

Veteran and softball player, Kevin Condon, has been participating in the softball seasons for years and has made lasting connections through Band of Brothers gatherings.

"We just kind of get together for that camaraderie that we missed being out of the military," said Kevin Condon.

Evan Vega / KEYT

A group of specters came out to Hagerman field to watch the game and support their vets.

"It’s important to support my veterans because they’ve done so much for us and this is my way of giving back to them," said local, Melissa Hartsel.

"They fought the war for us and helped us. And they protect our country," said local Zachary Daley.

Band of Brothers meets at Hagerman Sports Complex every Friday at 6pm.

There are three veteran teams and one civilian team. Volunteers are welcome to join.

For more information on how to join Band of Brothers, visit: echovets.org.