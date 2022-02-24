City of Santa Maria cleaning up homeless encampments along riverbed

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Santa Maria city crews began cleaning up abandoned property from homeless encampments in the Santa Maria Riverbed on Thursday.

The city said the cleanup efforts are to protect the public health and safety for the residents of the camps and the surrounding community.

"Notice to vacate" signs were posted in the area at least 72 hours before crews were set to begin clearing them, and all those living in the area were offered resources about where to find shelter and other services, according to the city.

The city said it will release more information after the project is complete.