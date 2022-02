SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for the public to help find a missing teenager.

Angelina Rose Pasco, 14, is considered at-risk. Police did not say why.

She was last seen wearing a blue dress and white heels. Pasco is a Filipino female, 5'4" tall, 120 lbs., with balck hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her possible location is urged to call Santa Maria Police at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277.