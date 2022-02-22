Northridge woman won over $415,000 at the Chumash Casino Resort

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. -- A Northridge woman hit the jackpot at the Chumash Casino Resort on Saturday night, winning over $415,000 from the resort's Bonus Spin Blackjack progressive jackpot.

It was the largest payout from a table game in the resort's history, far surpassing the previous record of $168,187, according to Mike Traphagen, spokesman for the casino.

The woman played a $5 side wager on the Bonus Spin Blackjack game and was dealt a blackjack, which prompted her to press a button and watch a virtual wheel spin until it landed on one of 12 cash prizes.

The wheel landed on the progressive jackpot for the first time in over two years, Traphagen said.

The jackpot had been building since it was last won on New Year's Eve in 2019 when a guest won roughly $105,000.