Marian Regional Medical Center welcomed a set of twins on “Twosday”

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Marian Regional Medical Center welcomed a healthy set of twins on "Twosday," or 2/22/22.

Julia Vasquez and Leonardo Morales Juarez added a set of twin boys to their family on Tuesday – Leonel and Leobardo.

Both boys were born at 12:29 p.m. and are the sixth and seventh babies of the family, according to Sara San Juan, Marian spokeswoman.

Tuesday's date was a palindrome date, meaning it can be read the same way backward and forward.

“We welcomed a few babies on this remarkable day, but we were very excited to welcome twins on Twosday,” said Veronica Negrete, Perinatal Director, Labor and Delivery, at Marian.

“When we have these special dates we love to celebrate with the families that deliver their babies at Marian, as it brings us great joy welcoming them into the world!”