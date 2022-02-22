Allan Hancock College to host Career Exploitation Day, local business invited to participate

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Allan Hancock College will host its 16th annual Career Exploitation Day on April 1, and the college is accepting applications from local businesses to participate in the event.

“Career Exploration Day showcases how programs at Hancock provide the necessary training and education students need to pursue successful careers,” said Thomas Lamica, Hancock Project Director, Career Center & K-12 Partnerships.

“By participating, businesses in our community will help foster a well-trained labor force that will meet current and future employment needs.”

The in-person career day is expected to draw in more than 1,000 high school and college students, where they will get to meet with representatives from local businesses and learn more about Hancock's educational program, according to Chris McGuinness, spokesman for the college.

The space for businesses to participate in the event is free, and Hancock will host an exhibitor luncheon following the event, McGuinness said.

Businesses can sponsor the event for a $250 donation, and those businesses will have their name advertised in the event's program and sponsorship banner. They will also receive reserved parking and valet services, among other accommodations, McGuinness said.

Companies interested in the event must register by March 11.

Click here to register.