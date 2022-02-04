Lompoc Valley Medical Center vaccination clinic operation changes

LOMPOC, Calif. -- Lompoc Valley Medical Center announced on Friday that it will be dropping one day of operation from its COVID-19 vaccine clinics, switching to only Wednesdays and Fridays.

The clinic previously was open Wednesday through Friday, but beginning Feb. 9, the clinic will be open only two days a week, according to LVMV spokeswoman Nora Wallace.

Vaccinations for children between the ages of 5 and 11 will be available on Wednesdays from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. only, and appointments for anyone older than age 12 are available from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays, Wallace said.

COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots are free regardless of insurance and immigration status, she added.

All vaccination and booster appointments can be made through the state's vaccine scheduling system, MyTurn.

Anyone needing transportation to get their vaccine can also arrange an in-home visit or transportation assistance on MyTurn, according to Wallace.

Click here to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment on MyTurn.

Click here for additional information and resources from LVMC.