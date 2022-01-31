Vandenberg to launch SpaceX rocket

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- The Vandenberg Space Force Base said it will launch a SpaceX rocket on Wednesday afternoon.

The launch includes a National Reconnaissance Office mission aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

Col. Rob Long will be the launch decision authority, and the launch window target is 12:18 p.m.

Spectators and residents from San Luis Obispo County to Ventura County can expect to hear multiple sonic booms as the rocket breaks the sound barrier and returns to land at the base, according to officials.

The Space Force Base said the launch will mark the first National Reconnaissance Office mission using a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the western range.

In order to comply with COVID-19 restrictions, the normal public viewing area on Azalea Lane will be closed to the public.

