SMPD asking for public’s help to find missing at-risk teen

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing at-risk teenager.

Roxette Guzman, 15, was reported missing early Monday morning. She's described as a 5'4" tall, 140 pound Hispanic female with light colored hair with blonde tips. She was last seen wearing a gray beanie, brown shirt, brown hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and white shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to called the Santa Maria Police Department at (805) 928-3781 extension: 2277.