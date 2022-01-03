Santa Maria police investigating New Year’s Eve shooting
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on New Year's Eve.
It happened near the intersection of Juleston Drive and Atlantic Place in northern Santa Maria.
Details were limited but Santa Maria police were asking for the public's help with the investigation.
Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781 ext. 2277.
