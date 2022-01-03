Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Published 6:03 pm

Lompoc Restaurant Week returns in 2022

Photo by Valeria Boltneva from Pexels

LOMPOC, Calif. – Mark your calendars, Lompoc Restaurant Week will return this year.

The seven-day event celebrates culinary creativity and craft as well as Lompoc restaurants, wineries and breweries.

This year's restaurant week runs from February 21-27.

Visitors can go to participating restaurants and enjoy a two-for-one dining option – or a special wine or beer flight with food pairings – for only $20.22 (plus tax and tip).

It's $35 for restaurants to participate, and you must register by Jan. 28. Lompoc Chamber members can register for free.

To register your restaurant or get any other information, click here.

