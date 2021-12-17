Delta High School students receive gifts as part of annual winter fair

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Some Santa Maria area high school students are getting gifts ahead of the holidays.

Delta High School students had their annual winter fair Friday.

Altrusa International of Golden Valley donated 250 blankets to keep students warm over the holidays.

Element Church donated food and other goodies to make the event a truly special experience.

“We are so grateful to our wonderful sponsors for making the Winter Fair a remarkable and special event for our students,’’ said Nate Maas, principal at the high school. “Their generous support ensures that our students can start their holiday warm and well fed. We are blessed to live in a community with giving and supportive people who truly care for our kids and their families.’’

The fair also had classes including christmas ornament making, cookie decorating, and other fun crafts and events.