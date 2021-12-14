Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
today at 9:43 am
City of Santa Maria: Shoppers rush around in the rain

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI I KEYT

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - As rain continues to fall across the Central Coast for the second day in a row, shoppers are rushing around to various stores in Santa Maria.

As Christmas approaches in just 11 days, shoppers are braving the wet weather to hit the Santa Maria Town Center Mall.

The newly built Aldi Grocery Store remains busy this week.

Managers say its the first rainstorm they've experienced since its opening day in Santa Maria, so they weren't sure what to expect.

Normally, they say there are less customers during rainy days at other Aldi locations.

Santa Maria police encourage shoppers to slow down when driving in the rain.

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for NewsChannel 3-12.

