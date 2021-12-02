Santa Maria Fire Department investigating suspicious fire
SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Santa Maria Fire Department is investigating a suspicious fire on Thursday.
At around 7:39 a.m., Santa Maria fire responded to reports of a fire at the 1200 block of West McCoy Lane in Santa Maria.
Firefighters arrived and found a small fire in the alleyway outside of a door near a business.
Firefighters had to cut open the door and were able to extinguish the fire.
There were no major damages to the business.
The fire is under investigation.
Comments