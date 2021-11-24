Annual Turkey Drive raises $82k to help community members in need

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Our annual NewsChannel 12 Turkey Drive raised $82,262.

The four-week campaign supports thousands of families and people in need up and down the Central Coast.

“I think it's pretty incredible. Last year we did about 4,500 out of this store alone. This year we did over 15,000. I just feel like the community was very supportive this year as they have been in years past but really over the top this year. It was pretty remarkable," said DJ Deutsch, California Fresh Market General Manager.

It benefits the Good Samaritan Shelter and the SLO Food Bank.

Final check presentations took place at the grocery outlet in San Luis Obispo and at Cal Fresh in Pismo Beach.

A total of 737 turkeys were donated.