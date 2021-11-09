Lompoc prepares for annual Turkey Trot events

LOMPOC, Calif. -- Lompoc Parks and Recreation is preparing for its annual Turkey Trot events.

The City will be hosting a Turkey Trot 3 Mile Fun Run and a Kids Turkey Dash.

Both events will be on November 21 beginning at 8 a.m. at the River Park Fitness Trail.

The Kids Turkey Dash is for children ages 5 to 12.

The recreation division says in previous years, the Kids Turkey Dash had been held at the same time as the adult run but this year it will kick off at 9 a.m. and the 3 Mile Fun Run, for runners 13 and up, will start at 9:30 a.m.

The top overall children and adults will be awarded a turkey, along with pies for second and third overall winners. Medals will also be awarded to first and second-place finishers in each age category.

Pre-registration will run until November 19, the cost to register will be $25 for adults and $15 for kids. Day of registration will cost $5 more.

For more information, contact Lompoc Parks and Recreation at 805-875-8100.