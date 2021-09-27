Pop-up skating rink coming to Santa Maria Town Center for Halloween

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Halloween is right around the corner and the City of Santa Maria is getting in the spirit.

The Recreation and Parks Department is going to hold a three-day Halloween-themed pop-up skating rink.

It's called 'Nightmare on Skate Street' and it will be on the third level of the Santa Maria Town Center parking structure.

The family-friendly event goes from Oct. 15 through Oct. 17.

It costs $5 per person. You can bring your own skates or roller blades or you can rent them for an additional fee.

And if you really want to get in the Halloween spirit, you can win prizes if you wear a costume.