Future events are still a go after cancellation of Solvang’s Danish Days

SOLVANG, Calif. - The Solvang Danish Days was canceled in early August for the second straight year and was planned for this upcoming weekend.

The event-filled weekend was supposed to take place Sept. 17-18 but the decision comes from a caution and safety standpoint.

It would have been the 85th anniversary of the festival.

With no big plans for this weekend, events are still on schedule to continue in the future including Solvang Scarecrow Fest (Oct. 1-31), Halloween Haunted House (Oct. 29-30), and Solvang Julefest (Nov. 27-Jan. 1).