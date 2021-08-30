Lompoc Food Pantry plans for new truck in coming days

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

LOMPOC, Calif. - The money is there and the paperwork is all but signed, and the Lompoc Food Pantry will be getting its new truck after a long two months of scrambling.

The pantry had until Aug. 31 before its current truck on the street would be illegal to drive.

According to the California Air Resources Board, the running truck would no longer be compliant, meaning the truck cannot be driven on the streets.

A new California compliance verification deems diesel trucks older than 2010 ineligible to be driven, and the pantry's current one is a 2006 model.

Food distribution includes picking up from local grocery stores six times per week.

The Lompoc Food Pantry plans to receive its new truck from Vreeland Ford on Tuesday.

In July, Grocery Outlet Lompoc held an Independence From Hunger campaign.

This year, the Lompoc Food Pantry was the sole recipient and the campaign netted $27,784 and $5,231 in food donations -- enough for that new truck.