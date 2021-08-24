Santa Barbara County finalize ranks in Orcutt cannabis retail storefront applications

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

ORCUTT, Calif. – Santa Barbara County announced the final rankings of proposed cannabis storefronts in Orcutt.

The ranking was based off of an on-site visit to the proposed retail locations, reviews, and more.

A total of 5 applicants were on that list. The county said the top ranked location is on Clark Avenue near Highway 101. It will be the only business eligible to apply for a permit.

If the first applicant on the list falls through, then the second will be next to move forward with its application process.

The county cannabis principal analyst said if everything goes smoothly, the cannabis shop could open 6 months from today.

“On our end, you know, we are going to do our best to turn things around,” said SB County Cannabis Principal Analyst Brittany Heaton. “But it does go back and forth a little bit.”

The county said the list is good for a total of five years.

Every year, the other four applicants will be called and asked if they would like to remain on the waiting list.