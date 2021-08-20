Firefighters knock down RV fire near Sisquoc

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County firefighters knock down an RV fire near Sisquoc on Friday afternoon.

At around 4:04 p.m., Santa Barbara County Fire received reports of a vegetation fire on the 5000 block of Dominion Road near Sisquoc.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find a large RV trailer engulfed in flames.

Firefighters began fighting the fire to keep it from spreading into nearby structures and brush.

Santa Maria City Fire assisted with the fire.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire an hour after the call was made.

Units will continue to be on scene for the next two hours to mop up.

There were no reported injuries.