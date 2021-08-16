Santa Maria police search for missing teen

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a teenage boy who was reported missing.

16-year-old Wecc Cy Castillo was last seen in Santa Maria on June 3, 2021.

He is described as being 5-foot-5 and weighing about 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said it is unknown what type of clothing he had on when he was last seen.

They also said Castillo has prior reports for being missing and may be staying with relatives in Santa Maria.

Anyone who has information about Castillo or sees him is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781 ext. 2277.