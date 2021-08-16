Lompoc man previously reported missing found dead off HWY 101 near Gaviota

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The body of a Lompoc man who was reported missing earlier this year was found near Gaviota on Sunday while officers investigated a crash.

50-year-old John Mario Fuegos of Lompoc was reported missing on June 4 and was last seen on Monday, May 24, while leaving his home on his motorcycle.

Fuegos' wife said her husband was originally headed toward Arizona but at around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, May 25, he texted his loved ones that he was in Fillmore and was planning on heading back home. He sent another text several hours later and had not been heard from since.

Sadly, on Monday, Aug. 16, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office announced that Fuegos' body had been found.

California Highway Patrol officers were investigation a crash along the northbound lanes of Highway 101 just north of the Gaviota tunnel on Sunday when they reportedly found a motorcycle and man's body in the bushes.

After checking records, the officers discovered the motorcycle was associated with missing person John Mario Fuegos.

The body was also examined and confirmed to be Fuegos.

The sheriff's office said Fuegos' next of kin was notified of his death.

California Highway Patrol is investigating the fatal motorcycle crash.