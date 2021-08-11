Bakersfield man arrested, accused of holding ex-girlfriend at gunpoint near Santa Maria

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- A Bakersfield man was arrested for multiple charges including kidnapping, firearm possession and domestic violence offenses in Santa Maria on Tuesday.

At around 9:30 p.m., Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of an armed suspect on Highway 101 near Los Alamos. In the call, it was reported that the man had kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and was holding her at gunpoint in the car.

Deputies arrived at the area and performed a high-risk stop on the 1100 block of Betteravia Road. Deputies found the suspect, identified as a 19-year-old Bakersfield man, and the female victim in the car.

The suspect was taken into custody.

Deputies say the woman did not require medical attention.

In their investigation, deputies found the car to be stolen from King County, Washington.

During their search of the car, deputies located narcotics, stolen license plates, false identification cards and a loaded Cobra .380 caliber handgun believed to be the weapon used on the woman.

The man was booked into the County Main Jail.

He has multiple charges including kidnapping, threatening a crime with intent to terrorize, preventing or dissuading a witness, exhibiting a firearm, possess a stolen car, car theft, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a controlled substance and possession of false identification cards.

His bail is set at $100,000.