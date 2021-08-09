Skip to Content
Published 5:52 pm

Unarmed Minuteman III ballistic missile scheduled to launch from Vandenberg SFB

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. - An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile has been scheduled to launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base early Wednesday morning.

The launch window spans from 12:51 a.m. to 6:51 a.m. Pacific Time at north Vandenberg.

The base said this would be an operational test launch.

According to Air Force Global Strike Command, the purpose of the test launch is to demonstrate the readiness of US nuclear forces and provide confidence in the lethality and effectiveness of the nation's nuclear deterrent.

