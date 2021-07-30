Country Oaks shares updates on health and safety measures for residents

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - As the pandemic continues Country Oaks in Santa Maria has continued to maintain the health and safety of its residents.

Staff say the majority of its residents have been fully vaccinated.

But some are not able to be vaccinated for medical reasons.

In light of the pandemic and concerns about the Delta spread throughout the region, staff say they are making sure to maintain all health and safety protocols.

Now they are requiring those unvaccinated to get tested twice a week.