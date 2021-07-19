Orcutt veteran honored on 100th birthday with drive-by celebration

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

ORCUTT, Calif. – Santa Maria area residents celebrated a local veterans birthday with a car parade Saturday afternoon.

Dan "Lloyd" Daniels turned 100 years old last Friday.

His neighbors and family decided to hold a surprise birthday parade for him on Oak Knoll Road.

They planned to give him 100 birthday cards on his special day.

Daniels served in the United States Army in 1942 and retired in 1969 from the United States Air Force.