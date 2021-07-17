Lompoc Food Pantry Catholic Charities in need of new truck

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

LOMPOC, Calif. - The Lompoc Food Pantry Catholic Charities is in urgent need of a way to transport food.

The service center found out in early June of this year that its 2006 diesel truck is non-compliant in California.

That means food transportation and distribution must be put on hold starting in August.

According to the California Air Resources Board, the running truck will no longer be compliant, meaning the truck cannot be driven on the streets.

A new California compliance verification deems diesel trucks older than 2010 ineligible to be driven.

Catholic Charities serves 2,800 families and individuals per month, so a loss of a truck would be crucial to the community.

Food distribution includes picking up from local grocery stores six times per week.

