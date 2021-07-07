Abel Maldonado Youth Center in Santa Maria reopens

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria's Abel Maldonado Youth Community Center has reopened its doors to teenagers for the summer.

The community center is opening with new temporary hours and will be open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. through Aug. 11.

The City of Santa Maria says teens can visit the center at any time during these hours of operation to stay active. Activities include basketball, board games, pool or other sponsored activities including music lessons on Mondays and Wednesdays.

The fitness room and computer lab will be open from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., the city said.

Visitors must be at least through sixth grade to sign up for a free membership at the community center.

The Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center has experienced occasional closures due to coronavirus restrictions throughout the last year.

For more information about the Maldonado Center, click here.