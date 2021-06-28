“Portable” theme park making its way to Santa Maria

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A "portable" theme park will arrive at the Santa Maria Fairgrounds this Thursday.

The Greatest Portable Theme Park will be in Santa Maria July 1-4 and the following week July 8-11.

You'll need to buy a one-time ticket before entering the park. Once inside, you'll have access to unlimited carnival rides along with all the entertainment and shows.

Tickets are available to purchase online right now for $25. Prices will increase to $30 after opening day.

For more tickets and additional information, click here.