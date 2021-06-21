Ground breaking ceremony held for new fire station in Cuyama

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

CUYAMA, Calif. - A ground breaking ceremony was hosted in Cuyama on Monday for a new fire station.

The event was held Monday morning at 10 a.m.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown and County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig helped lead the ceremony.

The station will house both Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies and firefighters.

The previous fire station 27 was already torn down as crews made way for the new structure.

While the new station is being built, deputies and firefighters are sharing an old Forest Service facility.