Firefighters knock down fire at Swiss Restaurant in Santa Maria

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Santa Maria Firefighters knocked down a structure fire at the Swiss Restaurant on Tuesday night.

On Tuesday at around 12:30 a.m., city firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire on North Broadway in Santa Maria.

They arrived at Swiss Restaurant and found an exterior fire that had extended into the back storage room and into the kitchen area.

Fire crews made an aggressive attack along with producing ventilation in order to keep the fire from extending beyond the kitchen.

The fire was knocked by by firefighters.

Fire officials say the fire caused smoke damage, minor structure damage and equipment damage but no one was injured.

The restaurant says their bar area and front-end of the restaurant did not suffer any damages.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.