Tree trimming begins along Highway 246 near Buellton

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

BUELLTON, Calif. - Tree trimmings are set to begin this week along Highway 246 near Buellton.

California Highway Patrol said the one-week project starts on Monday.

City workers will perform tree work near the highway from Freear Drive to Thumbelina Drive, weather permitting.

The roadwork will last from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

CHP said drivers will encounter minimal delays due to the trimming project.

Caltrans will be doing the maintenance for the project.