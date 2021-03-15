Tree trimming begins along Highway 246 near Buellton
BUELLTON, Calif. - Tree trimmings are set to begin this week along Highway 246 near Buellton.
California Highway Patrol said the one-week project starts on Monday.
City workers will perform tree work near the highway from Freear Drive to Thumbelina Drive, weather permitting.
The roadwork will last from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
CHP said drivers will encounter minimal delays due to the trimming project.
Caltrans will be doing the maintenance for the project.
