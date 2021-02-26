Vons in Lompoc closing in May

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

LOMPOC, Calif. - Vons grocery store in Lompoc is closing permanently in May.

The Southern California Division of Albertsons and Vons announced that the Vons located at 729 North H Street will shutter its doors on May 20. The Vons fuel center will also close, the company said.

Employees of the store were informed of the closure earlier this week.

The company says its human resources team is working to help employees find future employment, including moving employees to other Albertsons or Vons locations.

Existing prescriptions at this Vons pharmacy will be transferred to the Lompoc Albertsons store at 1500 N. H Street. The company says it hopes the pharmacy transition will be "seamless" and says informational signs will be put up at the location information customers of the change.

The company released a statement that reads in part:

"Like all retailers, we are continually evaluating the performance of our stores. Closing a store is always a tough decision, but we are focused on growing our business by being the favorite local supermarket and running great stores where people love to shop. That's what will enable us to offer the products and services our customers value most in this market." Southern California Division of Albertsons and Vons

Another Vons location in Lompoc located on Ocean Avenue closed in 2011.