Alvin Elementary School in Santa Maria placed on lockdown as law enforcement serves warrant nearby

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Santa Maria police locked down Alvin Elementary School on Tuesday afternoon.

On Tuesday at around 11:25 p.m., Santa Maria police locked down Alvin Elementary School due to a search warrant placed in the area.

The police deployed their SWAAT team at the corner at the 400 block of North Miller Street. The search was in response to a “rash of shootings” that happened in Santa Maria.

Santa Maria Bonita School District says the lockdown lasted from 11:25 a.m. to 12 p.m. Santa Maria police say the lockdown was a precautionary measure.

Before the lockdown, the school was about to hand out lunch to families of students and staff.

The school extended their lunch distribution by 30 minutes to accomodate to all the families who pick up there.

Police say no one was injured and there were no damages.

Police say they arrested people "properly".

Police say the case is still under investigation.