Paralyzed man stands; Santa Maria’s Keith Smith now looks to lift others up

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A motorcycle crash left Santa Maria's Keith Smith paralyzed from the neck down in 2009, but an experimental spinal treatment is offering hope.

Ten years after he broke his neck, Smith moved his legs and stood up at the Kentucky Spinal Cord Injury Research Center.

After his injury, doctors told Smith "they were 100 percent sure I was never going to be able to stand again. Now I did, and I've got video to prove it," Smith said.

We will show you that video and hear from the doctor leading this cutting edge treatment on News Channel 12 tonight.

Smith is now reaching out to others in the local paralysis community. Smith and his girlfriend Jazel Lazaro founded the United Spinal Association of the Central Coast last year.

Join us for Keith's story on a special edition of News Channel 12 after the Super Bowl. This article will be updated with more information after the game.