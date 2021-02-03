Santa Barbara County nonprofits join forces to feed seniors

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Some local nonprofits have joined forces to provide nutritious meals to seniors.

The board of directors of CommUnify and VTC Enterprises are collaborating to help at-risk north county seniors.

The program will safely deliver meals on weekdays, along with frozen meals on Fridays.

VTC enterprises will serve as the north county food vendor and produce 250 meals a day.

This service allows seniors to live independently in their own home.

Program directors say they're looking for more volunteers to help deliver meals.